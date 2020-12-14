KITCHENER -- The arrival of the long-awaited Pfizer vaccine has many people feeling optimistic about the end of the pandemic, but officials in Huron Perth warn it could be months before the vaccine is available there.

Dr. Miriam Klassen said the arrival of the vaccine in Canada is an encouraging first step, but said there's still a long way to go before it arrives in the county. Klassen added that she understands why there's excitement, but said the region hasn't received any of the vaccine yet.

Once the vaccine arrives, Klassen said officials will follow direction from provincial and federal governments, along with local health partners, on the best way to deliver and administer the vaccine.

"Due to the issues of storage and handling related to the Pfizer vaccine, it will be a while, maybe even months, before we're rolling up our sleeves here in Huron Perth to receive the vaccine," Dr. Klassen said. "We're asking for everyone to be patient, your turn will come."

Waits could depend on where you live, and rural areas will likely experience a longer wait.