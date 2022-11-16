Huron Perth Catholic school board handing out laptops as CUPE signals potential for new strike

The union representing 55,000 Ontario education is poised to return to the picket line after filing a five-day notice to strike.

On Wednesday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees’ (CUPE) said negotiations broke down between the union and the provincial government.

“I urge the Ford government to seize the time we have and do the right thing. Come forward with a deal that truly helps students catch up,” Laura Walton, president of CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions, said Wednesday at a news conference.

As a result, the Huron-Perth Catholic District School board (HPCDSB) said it will be distributing Chromebooks to students Wednesday and Thursday.

“It would be prudent to prepare for several more days of remote learning after Monday,” the school board said in an update on its website.

The previous strike by CUPE, which was earlier this month, lasted two days before talks resumed between the labour union and the province.

The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) said on Tuesday that it would be monitoring the situation, but will do whatever it can to keep students learning in-person.

The school board noted this may prove difficult without the services of CUPE members.

The board said roughly 240 of its employees, including custodial and maintenance staff as well as adult ESL instructors, are CUPE members.

The UGDSB did not pivot to remote learning during the previous two-day CUPE strike, however, a contingency plan was in place to move to remote learning if the strike continued.

With files from CTV Toronto