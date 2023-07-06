Huron East resident facing historical sexual assault charge

Huron County OPP says a 64-year-old Huron East resident has been charged with a historical sexual assault dating to the 1980s.

According to OPP, officers received information on June 5 regarding an allegation of sexual assault that reportedly occurred in the early 1980s.

Officials investigated the matter and arrested the 64-year-old and charged him with indecent assault on a female.

He has since been released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for August in Goderich.