'Hunker down' to blunt impact of Omicron wave: region's top doctor

KITCHENER -

In her COVID-19 weekly update, the region’s medical officer of health urged residents to ‘hunker down’ in the face of rapidly rising hospitalizations and outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

“Just as you might hunker down in the middle of a major storm, now is the time for each of us to hunker down to blunt the impact of the wave that is upon us,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang during the virtual media briefing. “Both Ontario and Waterloo Region are on the ascending curve of the Omicron wave.”

Dr. Wang noted daily case counts no longer reflect the true spread of COVID-19 in the community, but added “hospitalizations and ICU admissions, outbreaks in long-term care, retirement homes and other congregate settings; and waste-water surveillance are all strong indicators that Omicron is spreading quickly in Waterloo Region.”

Dr. Wang stressed that even if only one per cent of those infected need hospital care, and will in turn “overwhelm the health-care system.”

Officials noted they were concerned about cases in the older population groups, which will likely drive COVID-19 hospitalizations rates higher.

VACCINE

The region has reported more than 175,000 residents have received their third dose, and more than 21,000 children aged five to 11 have got their first dose.

However, Waterloo Region’s vaccine task force is encouraging more families to book first-dose vaccine appointments.

“We are maintaining spots for parents to bring in their children aged five to 11 as well. If you haven’t already immunized your child now is the perfect time,” said David Aoki, Region of Waterloo’s director of infectious diseases and chief nursing officer.

Aoki reminded media that the hockey hub model has been implemented at the region’s largest vaccination clinic, which will increase vaccination efforts to about 14,000 doses at the Cambridge clinic each week.

“The Pinebush clinic in Cambridge has begun to use a hockey hub model to complement their immunization clinic to offer more doses daily,” said Aioki

Waterloo Region’s vaccine booking system has also been enhanced after feedback from residents, according to Aoki.

“The booking system now colour coded to indicate if a clinic date is fully booked, has few appointments remaining, or has many appointments.’

Aoki also stressed that as of today, all of Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be accepting walk-ins for all those who are pregnant.

In addition, Aoki announced the region is partnering with local school boards and childcare centers to provide vaccines to educators and child care providers.

Aoki said “school boards and child care centers will be communicating these clinics directly in the coming days.”