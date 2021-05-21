Advertisement
Hungry? Here's where to find food trucks in KW this long weekend
WATERLOO -- A sure sign of summer is the sight of food trucks.
While large gatherings are not allowed, the local food industry is banding together to try to make the best of another festival-free summer.
Food trucks in Kitchener-Waterloo have started a Facebook page, KW Food Trucks, to help share where trucks will be parked and when they will be open.
Some churches in the region, which are closed to patrons, are opening their parking lots to the portable business owners. As per public health regulations, only one truck is allowed at a time in each parking lot.
Food Truck owners say they are not encouraging customers to eat on-site, adding everyone should consider food trucks a form of curbside pick-up, just like any other restaurant.
Below is a list of the food truck vendors who are participating in the Facebook page. Every morning around 8 a.m., a list of locations for open food trucks is posted to the group.
- BeaverTails Mobile KW - Huron Region
- Berlin 95 Diner (offers gluten friendly options)
- Big Jerk Menu
- Breakfast Blues & BBQs
- Café du Monde Crêperie (offers gluten and vegan friendly options)
- Eating Clouds
- El Milagro Food Truck
- Frying Dutchman
- Fo' Cheezy Food Truck (offers gluten and vegan friendly options)
- The Grill on the Go
- Hangry Harry's Food Truck
- Hitched Coffee
- Hottie Cakes Co.
- ish & chips
- Pablas Street Food Of India
- Little Tree Wandering Cafe
- Los Rolling Tacos
- Passado Brasil Food Truck
- Pierogi Pigs
- Schmuck Truck
- SWAT foodtruck
- Sweet Temptations Co.
- The Lab Street Eats
- The serial griller
- Thewildboar
- Tricity Kono Pizza
HUNGRY FRIDAY NIGHT? THESE FOOD TRUCKS ARE OPEN:
Trucks open from 4:30 to 8 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
- Alison Community Centre, Cambridge - The Funnel Cloud (5 to 7 p.m.)
- Preston Legion, Cambridge - BeaverTails Mobile KW - Huron Region
- St. Teresa Church, Elmira - Breakfast Blues & BBQs
- Elmira Pentecostal Church, Elmira - ish & chips
- St Pauls Church, Elmira - Pierogi Pigs
- Trinity United Church, Elmira - Pablas Street Food Of India (formerly Jashan-e-dawat)
- UpTown Waterloo Visitors Centre - Berlin 95 Diner
- Huron Natural Area, Kitchener - El Milagro Food Truck
- Doon Southwest Optimist Park - Fo' Cheezy (11:30 a.m to 8 p.m.)
- TWB Brewing - Passado Brasil Food Truck (2 to 7 p.m.)