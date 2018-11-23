

CTV Kitchener





Nearly 800 people were in attendance at a memorial for 17-year-old Tyler Arts.

“He wasn’t a perfect child, but he was as close to perfect as any one child could be,” said his mother, Dale.

He was killed in a head-on crash with a transport truck in Zorra Township on Nov. 14.

The crash was still under investigation.

The Ingersoll and District Minor Hockey Association said in a post he was on his way home when he was on his way home from school.

He was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

About 800 people came out to celebrate his life on Thursday.

“Tyler brought us so much joy, kindness, happiness and compassion every day,” said Tanner Gedies, the boy’s best friend.

His legacy would continue through the Tyler Arts Legacy Fund for the Oxford Community Foundation.