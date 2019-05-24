

CTV Kitchener





The weather was ripe for walking as St. Mary’s High School held its second-annual Relay for Life walk on Friday.

About 500 students took to the school’s sports field in Kitchener to be part of the fundraiser.

Teams wore colourful outfits and painted faces while team members circled the track one at a time.

Students have collected donations throughout the year, already passing their goal of $47,000—officials estimate the final total to be about $55,000, all of which will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Committee member Max Grominsky says he’s relaying for his family. His mom has been cancer-free for five years and was at the walk as a survivor.

The relay began at 10 a.m. and runs for 12 hours, finishing at 10 p.m.