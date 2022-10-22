Hundreds rally in support of Iranian protesters in downtown Kitchener

Iranian-Canadians in Waterloo region are rallying in support of protests in Iran.

The protests were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while she was detained by the country’s morality police for allegedly wearing her headscarf too loosely.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, an event dubbed Freedom Rally For Iran was held in downtown Kitchener. More than 400 people attended.

One speaker said the event is part of an international call to action to bring the community together and show loved ones in Iran they have support.

“Everybody is standing together and stating that they're tired of this oppressive regime. They have not been able to do anything economically or socially for the people of Iran for the past 40 years and they need to go. That's the message," said rally speaker Pooneh Bolourchi.

Bolourchi said there are plans for continued demonstrations of support throughout the region, meant to give a voice to those who may not be able to speak out.

“We're going to continue to support and be the voice of voiceless people in Iran. They're honestly walking on the streets, bare-handed and facing war weapons, and the Islamic regime and their police are just opening fire on people."

Rally participants gathered at Kitchener City Hall and then made their way to Victoria Park in solidarity with those protesting Amini’s death. Rally-goers were seen carrying signs reading “Women, Life, Freedom,” as well as posters of Amini.

Amini died in hospital on Sept. 17 and protests in support of her have followed – first in Iran and then globally.

Around 50,000 people attended a rally in Toronto earlier this month. Another took place in the city Saturday.