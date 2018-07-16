

CTV Kitchener





An eleven day senior Olympics kicked off July 16 at a retirement community in New Hamburg.

The Morningside Summer Games began as a two-day event inspired by the Olympics.

Now, it includes a parade, eleven days of events, and closing ceremonies.

Included in these events are sports, games and social events, including bocce ball, golf, fishing and card games.

Residents say the games are more laughs than competition, although people do get excited for the closing awards ceremony.

About 400 people live at Morningside Active Lifestyle Community, and about half of those people participate in the summer games.