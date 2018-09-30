

Hundreds of police offers congregated in Ottawa on Sunday to honour those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Dozens of Waterloo Region police officers were in attendance.

A total of 865 officers were remembered at the ceremony, including one police officer with the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

In 1998, Cst. David Nicholson went into the Grand River to search for a missing 12-year-old boy, Mark Gage.

Days later, their bodies were recovered.

Their lives were celebrated in August at the base of the Parkhill Dam, where their bodies were recovered.

Six officers across the country have lost their lives in the line of service in 2018.

Their names were scheduled to be added to a plaque in Ottawa that includes the other 865 names of fallen officers.

Flags at the Waterloo Regional Police headquarters were lowered to half-mast.