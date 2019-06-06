

A man has been arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Stratford.

Police say they arrested Harley Schneider, 41, at around 2 a.m. on Thursday. It’s the result of a two-month-long investigation that culminated in a traffic stop.

A search related to the arrest turned up 253 grams of meth and a gram of cocaine. The total street value of these substances is estimated to be over $25,000.

It’s believed to be the biggest meth seizure ever in Stratford.

Police then went to Schneider’s residence on Huron Street, where they found two imitation firearms and four knives.

The man was charged with a number of drug-related charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking meth.

He’s scheduled for a bail hearing on Thursday.