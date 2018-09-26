

CTV Kitchener





As many as 4,000 job-seekers were expected at RIM Park for what’s being called Canada’s largest job fair.

Employment Career Fair began 25 years ago, when organizers were looking to promote talented graduates from local post-secondary schools.

“This is a very strong market right now for graduates from the college and the universities,” said Jan Basso with Wilfrid Laurier.

Companies from both Canada and the United States were there to attract candidates.

Basso said the appetite for graduates from the region spanned many different sectors, from IT to manufacturing.

The fair saw 54 employers in its first year.