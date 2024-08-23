Hundreds of dollars worth of cosmetics and other items taken from Guelph business
Guelph Police are looking for a woman after more than $600 worth of cosmetics and other products were stolen from a north end business.
Investigators said a woman went into the business near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. They believe she spent about an hour walking around the store, filling a basket with products before she left.
The suspect is described as a 5’4” white woman in her 20s with a small build and blonde hair. She was wearing a plaid vest, black shorts, a black Champion baseball hat, black shoes and a light-coloured fanny pack.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7479.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Right to enjoy property doesn't trump freedom of expression: 'Freedom Convoy' defence
In a contest between the Charter-protected freedom of expression and Ottawa residents' right to the enjoyment of their property, there is no contest, the lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich argued Friday.
Rail workers pushing back hard against federal government move to get them back to work
Rail workers pushed back hard Friday against the federal government's move to get them back on the job, with a new strike notice and a regulatory challenge making it unclear when freight traffic will fully resume.
Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he's suspending his presidential bid and backing Donald Trump
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent campaign for president Friday and endorsed Donald Trump, a late-stage shakeup of the presidential race that could give the former president a modest boost from Kennedy’s supporters.
Murder conviction overturned, new trial ordered in Vancouver killing
British Columbia's highest court has thrown out a first-degree murder conviction and ordered a new trial in the killing of a senior on the doorstep of his East Vancouver home.
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
Judge rules Breonna Taylor's boyfriend caused her death, dismisses some charges against ex-officers
A federal judge has thrown out major felony charges against two former Louisville officers accused of falsifying a warrant that led police to Breonna Taylor's door before they fatally shot her.
Late French film star Alain Delon wanted his dog buried with him. The dog gets to live
Before he died this week, French film icon Alain Delon once suggested he wanted his beloved sheepdog Loubo buried with him. To the relief of animal lovers around France, Loubo will be allowed to survive.
Former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey apologizes for posting Sandy Hook conspiracy online 11 years ago
Former MMA fighter and professional wrestler Ronda Rousey has issued an online apology, which she admits is '11 years too late,' for reposting a conspiracy video about the deadly 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting on social media.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.