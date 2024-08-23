Hundreds of dollars worth of cosmetics and other items taken from Guelph business

Guelph Police are looking for a woman after more than $600 worth of cosmetics and other products were stolen from a north end business.

Investigators said a woman went into the business near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. They believe she spent about an hour walking around the store, filling a basket with products before she left.

The suspect is described as a 5’4” white woman in her 20s with a small build and blonde hair. She was wearing a plaid vest, black shorts, a black Champion baseball hat, black shoes and a light-coloured fanny pack.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7479.