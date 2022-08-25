Hundreds of complaints from Region of Waterloo residents in provincial ombudsman report

The latest annual report from the Ontario ombudsman shows there were 552 complaints filed against governments and agencies in the Region of Waterloo between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.

This is nearly double the number of complaints received in the previous annual report which the provincial watchdog said had 273 complaints across the Waterloo region.

The number of complaints received by fiscal year was higher in the report released on Aug. 10 compared to the previous report.

The watchdog report from 2020-2021 recorded 20,015 cases received, while 2021-2022 saw 25,161 cases received.

The cases, broken down by each provincial riding in the Region of Waterloo, are as follows:

Cambridge – 140

Kitchener Centre – 124

Kitchener South- Hespeler- 77

Kitchener-Conestoga – 92

Waterloo – 119

Of the 25,161 total cases, the report shows 40 per cent of cases were closed in one week, and 52 per cent were closed within two weeks.

Cases were primarily received by telephone at 48 per cent, while complaints filed digitally through the website or email accounted for 45 per cent.

The Waterloo Region District School Board received 16 complaints while the Waterloo Catholic School Board received one complaint.

The University of Waterloo received 16 complaints while Wilfrid Laurier University received just five complaints.

Conestoga College received 17 complaints.

The Family and Children’s Service of the Waterloo Region received 35 complaints.