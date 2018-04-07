They say April showers bring flowers a month later, but the wait between April flurries and potentially deadly situations on Ontario roadways is much shorter.

There were 74 collisions reported on OPP-patrolled roads in their West Region within three hours Friday morning.

One of the biggest was on Highway 7/8 near Petersburg, where one collision involved 14 vehicles, including three tractor-trailers. No serious injuries were reported.

Friday night, a pair of collisions closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 outside Woodstock.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said the first collision occurred shortly after 10 p.m., when a transport truck rolled over between the Sweaburg Road and Norwich Avenue exits.

Sanchuk said another driver pulled over to help the truck driver, only to be hit by a second transport truck – causing a chain-reaction crash which involved three other trucks.

The highway was “extremely icy” at the time, Sanchuk said, and remained closed until around 2 a.m.

One person was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash north of Milverton, the cause of which remains under investigation.

By 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the OPP’s collision tally had hit 160. Const. Ed Sanchuk said many people were driving too fast for the conditions, and urged drivers to slow down.

The OPP West Region includes roads and highways in Grey-Bruce, Wellington County, Brant County, Haldimand-Norfolk and all parts of Ontario to the west of that line. It does not include streets in jurisdictions with their own municipal police services, but does include all 400-series highways.

Separately, Waterloo Regional Police reported dozens of collisions as multiple bursts of snow made their way through the area.

At one point shortly after 10 a.m., there were 34 active collisions in the region. The snow started up again at night, and there were 16 collisions on the go during the 11 p.m. hour.