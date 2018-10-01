

CTV Kitchener





Regional police released a report summing up their activity during homecoming celebrations at local universities.

An estimated 14,000 people were part of the largest homecoming crowd to date.

According to the report, 462 charges were laid by Waterloo Regional Police and Wilfrid Laurier University’s Special Constable Service in relation to the festivities.

These included charges for driving, drinking, and by-law offences.

A total of twelve people were arrested.

The tradition of the unsanctioned public parties has continued to grow over the years.

“Not only is it a significant drain on emergency resources, it also brings considerable safety risks to those in attendance,” Police Chief Bryan Larkin said in the report.

Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services responded to 36 calls for services between 10:00 a.m. Saturday and 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

Twenty of these patients were hospitalized, six of whom were in serious or critical condition.

“Laurier’s sanctioned Homecoming events were successful and reflected the true spirit of our alumni community,” said David McMurray, Laurier’s vice-president of Student Affairs, in the report.

See the entire report on the WRPS website.