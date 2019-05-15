

CTV Kitchener





Hundreds of student athletes competed in the Upper Grand District School Board’s 18th annual Special Olympics Track and Field Meet.

For kindergarten-aged kids to 21 year olds, events included 25-metre races, seated softball throw and standing long jump.

The day-long event is coordinated by the UGDSB and the Wellington Catholic District School Board, involving 650 athletes and 150 community volunteers.

“It’s just a great day to bring students together who have developmental disabilities and differences and they unite together,” explains Committee Organizer Katie Menrath. “It’s all about putting in the best effort and celebrating big wins and little wins and just trying something new and doing their best.”

The games wrapped up around 3 p.m. at St. James Sports Field in Guelph.