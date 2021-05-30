KITCHENER -- An event being advertised by Trinity Bible Chapel as “worship at the square” has seen hundreds of people gather in Uptown Waterloo.

The gathering began at 4:30 p.m. at Waterloo Public Square and reportedly involves four separate churches in Waterloo Region.

In the live stream of the event, people could be seen standing together not wearing masks.

Waterloo regional police tell CTV News they are aware of the situation and are on scene.