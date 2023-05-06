Hundreds expected at coronation-themed events in Elora, Ont.

Royal-watchers across the Commonwealth are celebrating the coronation of King Charles III Saturday, including in Elora, Ont. where crowds gathered to mark the historic event at a local restaurant and bakery.

“[It’s] a huge event around the world. Especially for Canada, being a part of the Commonwealth – the pomp and ceremony of the British monarchy is captivating for everybody,” said Dominique Wild, owner of The Badley and the neighbouring Wild Tart.

The Badley welcomed over 120 patrons for British-themed karaoke on Friday. Another packed house is planned for an all-British dance and band on Saturday evening.

At the Wild Tart, close to 300 guests have reserved spots for high tea on Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s good we’re busy,” said Wild Tart server Lauren Ganisse. “There’s a lot of people coming in just to celebrate British culture, and afternoon tea has been a hit here today.”

Raising a pinky to the new King. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)

Charles’ crowning at London’s Westminster Abbey is the British monarchy’s first coronation in more than half a century.

“[It’s] obviously a special occasion, it only happens once every 70 years,” said Wild Tart guest Penny Au.

The lavish ceremony was broadcast live in the wee hours of Saturday morning in Canada.

“I was up at six o’clock and I turned the TV on,” said Wild Tart guest Judy Dickson.

“It’s a really special day for us,” Au said.