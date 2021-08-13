PORT DOVER -- Hundreds of motorcyclists made their way to Port Dover for Friday the 13th.

The unsanctioned event usually draws thousands of people to the area. The 2021 event isn't as busy as previous years.

There are no beer tents this year, but many local businesses are open. Some are selling items outside of their shops.

Roads in the area are closed and part of Main Street is only open to motorcycles.

Provincial police are encouraging people to drive safely and follow public health guidance for this year's Friday the 13th.

With files from CTV London