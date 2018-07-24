

A visitation was held at an Elmira farm for a woman who was a fixture in the dairy community in Waterloo Region.

Family and friends turned out in droves at the Milky Wave Inc. farm to pay their respects to Bettina Schuurmans.

Bettina and her husband were driving their John Deere tractor on a promotional tour of the dairy industry across Canada when their tour ended in tragedy.

On July 9, their tractor collided with a transport truck just outside Saskatoon.

Bettina, 55, died as a result of the collision and her husband, 55-year-old Henk Schuurmans, was transported to hospital in critical but stable condition.

The couple had departed their farm on June 23 and their final destination was supposed to be British Columbia.

On Monday, hundreds of people attended the visitation for Bettina at the family’s dairy farm.

Murray Sherk with the Dairy Farmers of Ontario says the Schuurmans’ are well-known for being farming advocates and the loss leaves a hole in the local community.

“This farm has been very instrumental in helping the public understand dairy and agriculture,” says Sherk. “This is just so sad because they were trying to do a great thing and it ended in tragedy.”

An online fundraiser established to cover funeral and transportation costs has raised more than $77,000.

A second visitation is planned for Tuesday and the funeral will be held on Wednesday at Woodside Bible Fellowship.