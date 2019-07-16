

CTV Kitchener





A wave of humidity has descended on the region and public health is warning of its potential danger to people's health.

Public health says seniors and young children are most at risk for heat- and humidity-related health concerns.

People with chronic illness, outdoor workers and people experiencing homelessness are also at high risk.

Temperatures are expected to feel like 37 C thanks to the humidity.

The extreme heat and humidity can cause dizziness, fainting, headaches, nausea and extreme thirst.

There are many free cooling stations across the region to help reduce any heat-related complications.

Experts suggest that if someone is having issues related to the heat, move them to a cool place, apply cold water to their body and fan them as much as possible.