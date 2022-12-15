Humane Society needs new homes for 40 dogs this holiday

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth is asking families to open their hearts and homes to a new pet this holiday season.

“We currently have 40 dogs in care between our Kitchener and Stratford centres, which is higher than previous holidays seasons,” said animal care supervisor Natasha Castellano in a media release.

The organization issued the plea on Thursday.

“We are urging people to please consider adopting a pet instead of purchasing one,” said CEO Kathrin Delutis.

All of the available dogs have been listed on the Humane Society’s website, with photos and a short description. The organization said an adoption survey can be filled out online and a team member will reach out to potential adopters if they can make a match. However they have limited staff resources and warned that there could be multiple applications, so anyone wondering about the status of their application is encouraged to call for an update at 519-745-5615 (Kitchener) or 519-273-6600 (Stratford).

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth has also reduced adoption fees by 25 or 50 percent on certain dogs so they can find their forever homes.