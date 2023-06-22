Humane Society hosts pop-up adoption event to help pets in need
In response to local shelters reaching their capacity, the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is holding a special pop-up adoption event.
Approximately 200 animals are currently in their care between the centres in Kitchener and Stratford.
The Humane Society is aiming to alleviate strain on shelters by finding families for 80 animals available for adoption. To encourage adoptions, fees for adult cats, dogs, rabbits, and guinea pigs have been reduced.
“There's no doubt the economy has a big impact on people being able to take care of their pet, whether they're struggling to put food on the table for their families and then they’ve got to figure out how to take care of their pets,” said Kathrin Delutis, CEO of the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth. “We also have a shortage of veterinary care and affordable veterinary care. So between the two of them. I think it’s a big part of why people are trying to get help here.”
Both the Kitchener and Stratford centers welcome walk-ins, providing an opportunity for potential adopters to meet the animals in person.
The pop-up adoption event ends June 22 at 8:00 PM.
