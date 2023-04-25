Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs.

The humane society said on March 23, they responded to reports of dogs running loose in and around Mitchell in Perth County. They said animal services officers attended and were able to safely capture four dogs.

Then, over the course of the following week, they said four more dogs were reported. Officers have captured and brought those dogs into care as well.

“We suspect all eight dogs are from the same household as many have similar features and are roughly the same age. All dogs came in with dirty coats, some had matted fur, one was suffering from an ear infection, another needed a dental cleaning, and all suffered from varying levels of being underweight,” Amber Gaynor, Stratford Perth animal centre manager said in a news release.

The humane society is strongly encouraging community members to consider adopting.

They said they currently have 50 dogs, 71 cats and 40 small animals between both their Kitchener and Stratford locations.