Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs

Glory, Hope, Maddie and Dream (left to right) were among eight dogs found abandoned in Perth County. They are now up for adoption. (Submitted/Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth) Glory, Hope, Maddie and Dream (left to right) were among eight dogs found abandoned in Perth County. They are now up for adoption. (Submitted/Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver