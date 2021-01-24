Advertisement
Human skull found in Brantford by resident, police investigating
Published Sunday, January 24, 2021 11:59AM EST
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Brantford police are investigating the discovery of a human skull by a resident in the city.
The skull was found by a citizen on Saturday in an industrial area field in the north end of Brantford, according to officials.
A post mortem coroner's examination has been scheduled. Police say they are unable to provide further information until this is complete.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Brantford Police Service.