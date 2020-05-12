KITCHENER -- Human remains that were discovered near Mount Forest on Christmas Eve have been identified, and police have determined the victim died as a result of homicide.

The remains were found near Southgate Road 10, east of Highway 6, when a man and his son were reportedly walking in a wooded area there.

After forensic investigation, police have identified the deceased as Monica Chisar of Hamilton. The 29-year-old woman was reportedly last seen on July 11, 2018 in Hamilton, after she had been dropped off in a parking lot at Barton Street East and Parkdale Avenue North just after midnight.

"Monica was known to be a traveller and had just returned home from Europe prior to her disappearance," says Staff Sgt. Jim Callender with the Hamilton Police Service in a video posted to Twitter.

"It was unusual for her to suspend her social media activities, which led to her family being concerned for her wellbeing and reported her missing in September of 2018."

In a news release, Ontario Provincial Police say she was known to spend time in the Greater Toronto Area, Kitchener and Hamilton.

At the time of her disappearance, she was about five-foot-seven, 170 lbs with green eyes and shoulder-length, reddish-brown hair.

The OPP is investigating alongside the Hamilton Police Service's Major Crime Unit.

Anyone with information regarding Chisar's death is asked to contact police at 1-855-677-4636. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-222-8477.