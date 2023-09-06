Human remains found near Guelph park

Police say human remains have been found in the area of Royal City Park, just outside downtown Guelph.

There will be a large officer presence in the area for an investigation, police said in a tweet at 5:47 p.m. on Wednesday.

At around 7 p.m., several police cruisers could be seen and police tape blocked off parts of a parking lot in the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.