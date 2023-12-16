KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Human remains found in Oxford County

    Ontario Provincial Police

    OPP are investigating after human remains were discovered Saturday in Oxford County.

    Police say they received a report of a body found near Plank Link and Airport Road, north of Tillsonburg.

    Police warn drivers and residents that there will be an increased officer presence in the area while the investigation continues.

    Members of Oxford OPP, the West Region OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Forensic Identification Services, Fire Services from Brownsville and Oxford County Paramedic Services are working together for the investigation.

    Police say additional details will be released when they become available.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

