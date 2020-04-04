Human remains found in Cambridge: police
Published Saturday, April 4, 2020 6:34PM EDT
A Waterloo Region Police Service cruiser seen in this file photo.
KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after human remains were reportedly found in Cambridge.
According to a tweet sent Saturday night, the remains were found somewhere in the area of Riverside Park.
It's not yet clear exactly what part of the park, but police are on scene and investigating.
Officials haven't said whether the circumstances are considered suspicious.
They promised more information as it becomes available.
This is a developing news story. More to come…