The case of a person whose remains were found in Cambridge on Tuesday is not believed to involve foul play.

The discovery was made Tuesday afternoon at a property on Riverbank Drive, near King Street East and the border of Cambridge and Kitchener.

A large pit had been dug on the property as part of a plumbing project.

Late in the afternoon, police tape was seen blocking off the pit and an excavator.

While it was not clear exactly how the remains came to be on the property, police said a forensic anthropologist had determined that there was nothing criminal about their existence.