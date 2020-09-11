Advertisement
Hughes Lane Art Walk unveiled in Uptown Waterloo
Mayor Dave Jaworsky and Ward 7 Coun. Tenille Bonoguore pose with Uptown BIA staff for the unveiling of the Hughes Lane Art Walk. (@TenilleUptown / Twitter)
KITCHENER -- Uptown Waterloo has a bit more colour after the city and the Uptown BIA officially unveiled the Hughes Lane Art Walk.
The alleyway connects King Street South and Regina Street South, and now features a collection of murals from local artists.
"I think it's really exciting because it draws attention to a space which people maybe don't know about or they just pass through or they park their vehicle near here," said graphic artist Lucy Bilson.
"It really makes it more of a destination and gets people out and about walking through in a different part of town."
The walkable art installation is a partnership between the city and uptown businesses, who provided the canvases for the art.
The BIA said it hoped Hughes Lane will let people enjoy art in a safe outdoor setting.