HPHA response to multiple ER closures this weekend

Emergency rooms will temporarily shut down this weekend in the towns of St. Marys, Clinton and Wingham.

Once again, staffing shortages are to blame.

St. Marys Memorial Hospital, in the town of St. Marys, will close overnight Saturday. The doors shut at 5 p.m. and they won’t reopen until 7 a.m. on Sunday, when the ER will resume regular operating hours.

Clinton Public Hospital, meanwhile, will be closed all day Sunday. It will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday and resume its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Clinton has actually been operating at reduced hours through the night for over three years and so we’re facing, as most hospitals are, last minute issues with staffing,” said Andrew Williams, the president and CEO of the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance, which oversees both hospitals. “There’s a significant shortage in the system and these kinds of reactionary decisions are becoming a bit more common. Particularly in the summer when you have people who are, appropriately so, able to take a vacation. You don’t have as many people to call last minute to fill in shifts. It’s a challenge and obviously one we wish wasn’t in front of us, but it is. We’re putting safety first in every decision we make – safety of those we serve and safety of our team. But it is a reality that is playing out right across the country.”

Williams aadding they always try and alert the public as early as possible.

The emergency department at Wingham and District Hospital will also be closed from 5 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

Anyone requiring emergency medical care during the closures will be taken by paramedics to the nearest community ER. That includes Stratford General Hospital, South Huron Hospital in Exeter, Alexandra Hospital in Ingersoll, University Hospital or Victoria Hospital in London, Seaforth Community Hospital, and Alexandra Marine & General Hospital in Goderich.

-- With reporting by CTV's Krista Sharpe