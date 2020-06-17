KITCHENER -- There are eight native species of Ontario turtles and all of them are endangered, according to the Guelph Humane Society.

That’s why the organization is trying to educate the public on how turtles should be treated during this important time of year - mating season.

“I did find a few this morning, there [were] three in this area,” says Sofia Becerra.

Becerra and fellow nature enthusiast, Shayne Ward, have been keeping an eye out for local turtles.

Experts say it's the time of year where you'll start to see a lot more of them, and Ward even put up a homemade sign to warn the public.

“Felt like I needed to make a sign just to let people know and it is also educating bystanders,” says Ward.

The Guelph Humane Society says if you come across a turtle’s nest, leave it undisturbed.

The same goes for any turtles laying eggs

“They lay their eggs usually during the month of June or early July, so there's one single laying of their eggs,” explains Lisa Veit, Guelph Humane Society.

However, a lot of turtles don't make it and experts say road mortality is one of the main reasons many species are endangered.

About half of the turtles at the Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge come from Guelph.

“Annually between three to 500 turtles,” says Chantal Theijn of Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge.

The nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation centre says more than 95 per cent of those in their care are injured from road incidents...

“We see a lot of fractures of the carapace and plastron, which are the tops and bottoms of the turtle,” explains Theijn.

Experts say if you see a turtle trying to cross the road stop to help if it is safe to do so.

“For turtles other than snapping turtles you can grab them on either side of their shell just behind their front legs,” says Veit.

If you come across an injured turtle, contact the Guelph Humane Society immediately.

They say it isn't just a compassionate gesture - it can help save the native species.

Even if the turtle is deceased sometimes the eggs can still be collected, incubated and hatched.