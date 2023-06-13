How to make Ted Reader's veal tacos and burgers

Ontario Veal Street Tacos

Ted “Godfather of the Grill” Reader's Ontario veal street tacos. (Ted Reader)

Cut: scaloppini/cutlets

Servings: 4

With a zesty tequila lime marinade and taco seasoning, veal scaloppini is infused with Mexican flavours and transformed into authentic street tacos. Though chef Ted Reader includes instructions for all sorts of topping for these tasty tacos, you can shorten the prep and cooking times substantially by using your favourite store-bought seasonings, beans, and salsa.

Ingredients:

Taco Seasoning

1 ½ tbsp Mexican chili powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp granulated garlic

½ tsp granulated onion

½ tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp dried oregano leaves

½ tsp crushed red chili flakes

Tequila Lime Marinated Veal Scaloppini

12 slices Ontario veal scaloppini (approximately 1 ½ -2 lbs)

3 tbsp olive oil

1 oz tequila

1 green onion minced

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 lime, zest and juice

2-3 tsp taco seasoning

Refried Beans (Makes 2 ½ cups)

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 small onion, diced ¼ inch

4 cloves garlic minced

1 red long finger chili pepper seeded and chopped (optional)

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped (optional)

1 x 14 oz tin black beans, drained, reserving liquid

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp dried oregano leaves

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

Tomato Salsa (Makes 3-4 cups)

1 tin, 14 oz diced tomato

3 plum tomatoes, diced ¼ inch

1 small white onion, diced about 1 cup

2-3 jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely diced

3 tbsp olive oil

1 lime juiced

1 tsp chipotle hot sauce or other hot sauce

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp cayenne pepper

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Pickled Red Onions

1 large red onion, thinly sliced into rounds

Couple pinches of salt

1 pinch sugar

¼ cup white vinegar

Smashed Avocado

3 to 4 ripe avocados

1 lime

Taco seasoning

Olive oil for drizzling

For assembly

12-18 5-inch fl our or corn fl our street taco tortillas

3 cups of your favourite shredded cheese

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions:

Taco Seasoning

In a small bowl combine chili powder, salt, black pepper, paprika, cumin, garlic, onion, cayenne, oregano and chili flakes. Mix well and set aside.

Tequila Lime Marinated Veal Scaloppini

Using the tip of a sharp knife diamond score each slice of veal scaloppini on both sides. This scoring is to allow for more flavor penetration to the veal from the grill for a hot fast cook. In a bowl combine veal scaloppini slices, olive oil, tequila, green onion, and cilantro. Zest and juice the lime and add to the veal mixture. Season the mixture liberally with the taco seasoning, about 2 to 3 teaspoons, mixing well. Cover and set aside to marinate for 30minutes to 2 hours, mixing occasionally.

Refried Beans

Heat the oil in a medium-sized heavy fry pan until the oil just starts to smoke. Add the onions, garlic and chili peppers and sauté hot ‘n fast for 1 minute, stirring frequently. Add in the drained black beans and continue to

sauté stirring frequently until the beans are hot and lightly charred. Remove from heat and puree until smooth in a food processor. Add a little tinned bean water to help thin the bean-onion mixture. Season to taste with a little salt, pepper, oregano, and cayenne pepper. The mixture should be a similar consistency to hummus.

Set aside to cool.

Tomato Salsa

In a bowl combine the tinned diced tomato, fresh tomato, onion, jalapeno pepper, olive oil, the juice of 1 lime, chipotle hot sauce, salt, black pepper, cayenne, and cilantro. Mix well and set aside. Note tasty quick and easy salsa for dipping chips.

Pickled Red Onions

Slice the red onion and separate the ring layers from each other and place in a bowl. Sprinkle a few pinches of salt and pinch of sugar over the onions and mix. Drizzle over white vinegar and mix. Set aside, stirring occasionally, let stand for minimum 30 minutes.

Smashed Avocados

Do this right before grilling the veal. Cut the avocado in half, remove pit, scoop out flesh.

Using the side of a knife gently press on each avocado half to squish. Squeeze over the juice of 1 lime, season with some taco seasoning, drizzle with olive oil and set aside.

Grilling and Assembly

Fire up your grill, to high heat, you are going to need to work fast. Smear about 1 heaping spoonful of refried black beans over the entire top surface of each tortilla, leaving a ¼ inch border at the edge. Sprinkle each tortilla with 2 tbsp of shredded cheese. Place on grill for 2 to 3 minutes until the cheese is melted and the tortillas and beans warms. It won’t take long. Set aside keep them warm

Grill veal scaloppini slices hot ‘n fast about 2 to 3 minutes per side maximum until lightly charred and tender. Season with a little more taco seasoning. Stack the veal and slice it into ½ -inch-wide strips.

Place a hefty mound of grilled veal onto the tortilla, add some smashed avocado, spoonful of salsa, some pickled red onions, fresh cilantro and eat.

Blackened Veal Burgers with Voodoo Relish

Ted “Godfather of the Grill” Reader's blackened veal burgers with voodoo relish. (Ted Reader)

Cut: Ground/Minced

Servings: 8

Ingredients:

Voodoo Relish

2 large red bell peppers, cut in half and seeded

1 medium sweet onion, sliced into rounds

1 tbsp olive oil4 hot red finger chili peppers

1 tbsp crushed red chili peppers

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup hot red pepper jelly

1 tsp hot sauce

Makes approximately 2 cups

The Burger

2 lbs ground Ontario Veal, kept icy cold

2 tbsp + 4 tbsp barbeque seasoning rub½ cup finely diced onion

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

2 tbsp melted butter

6 bunsSmoked Cheddar Cheese, grated (optional)

Instructions

Preheat grill to medium-high approximately 450 to 550 degrees F. Brush peppers and onions lightly with olive oil. Grill peppers and onions for 10 to 15 minutes, turning occasionally until lightly charred and tender. Remove from grill and allow to cool.

Dice grilled red peppers, onion and red finger peppers and place in a medium sized saucepot. Add crushed red chilies, garlic, red pepper jelly and hot sauce. Bring mixture to a slow boil, stirring to keep from scorching. Season to taste with salt and pepper and set aside keeping warm. Remove from heat and cool. Cover and refrigerate until needed.

In a bowl combine icy cold ground veal, 2 tbsp barbeque seasoning rub, onion, garlic, and parsley. Form into six 4-ounce burgers, approximately ½ inch thick and 4 inches in diameter. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Brush the burgers with melted butter and sprinkle liberally on both sides with remaining barbeque seasoning.

Preheat griddle pan on the barbeque to medium-high heat or grill over direct heat. Place burgers onto hot griddle or grill and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side until well done but still juicy. Toast Buns.

Assemble your burger. Add blackened veal burger, voodoo relish, smoked cheddar cheese to your bun and garnish with your other favorite burger toppings or coleslaw!