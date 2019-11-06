

Zayn Jinah, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – With flurries in the forecast, police are putting out a reminder to drivers to be careful on wintry roads.

Officials say many winter weather-related crashes can be avoided.

"We're reminding motorists to be prepared, get your winter tires on your vehicle so that when the first snow hits and stays, you can drive according to road conditions," says Const. Ashley Dietrich.

"We're also reminding motorists to slow down. A lot of these accidents can be prevented if you are driving according to road conditions and slow your speed down."

If you do find yourself in a fender bender, the first thing to do is make sure you're alright.

Then Waterloo Regional Police say that, depending on the damage, you might be able to handle the next steps on your own.

If damage from a collision is under $2,000, then it's non-reportable, meaning you don't need to report it to police. In that case, you can handle the crash yourself.

If you're unsure, police say it's best to call them so that an officer can help determine the next steps.

Drivers involved in a crash have 48 hours to report a crash to police. Waterloo Region also has two collision reporting centres: one in Waterloo at the intersection of King and Columbia and the other on Maple Grove Road at police headquarters.

Damaged property also has to be reported.

If you need to wait for police, CAA recommends that you have an emergency kit in case you have to wait for help on the side of the road.