How to get rid of your Christmas tree in Waterloo region

As the needles start to fall off natural Christmas trees once the holidays are over, there are a number of options for disposing it in environmentally friendly ways.

The Rodrigues Farm in Ayr is accepting real tree donations for their goats to feed on. The farm invites anyone with a tree to drop it off at the end of their driveway at any time. Other live greenery like wreaths and planters can be left in a metal bin that is also located at the end of their laneway.

“We give them a Christmas tree or two every day. We have about nine goats. They can usually go through a Christmas tree a day,” Sarah Rodrigues, a co-owner of Rodrigues Farm said. “It’s replacing all the greenery and pasture that they would normally be eating in spring summer and fall.”

To keep their furry friends safe, the Rodrigues’ ask that no one drops off artificial trees or anything with ornaments, hooks, tinsel or fake snow sprayed on it.

“They do provide a natural dewormer. So there’s some evidence that suggests if you feed enough of the Christmas tree type greenery, then you don’t have to do the medication aspect of it for deworming,” Rodrigues said.

LEAVE IT CURBSIDE

An evergreen tree sits ready for curbside collection in Kitchener on Jan. 5, 2023.

The Region of Waterloo is collecting trees from Jan. 2 to Jan. 13. Any trees collected before or after the program dates will be treated as garbage. Residents will have their tree collected on the same day as their regular waste collection.

“Remove any contamination like Christmas lights, decorations and tree stands. Different trucks collect at different times of the day so have your tree out by 7 a.m. and accessible,” Deanna Dakin, a project manager with Region of Waterloo Waste Management said.

Trees at the curbside can have a maximum height of 6 feet. Anything taller than six feet needs to be cut in half.

Each year approximately 200 tonnes worth of Christmas trees are collected by the region. It is then turned into wood chips to be given back to residents in the spring.

“Our residents are picking up this wood chip to use in their gardens. The last thing our residents want, and they’re avid gardeners, is to see prices of plastic in their wood chip,” Dakin said.

Dakin recommends residents download the Waste Whiz app in order to stay up-to-date with what collection is happening each week and when they can get rid of their Christmas tree.

LEAVE IT FOR NATURE

According to the Nature Conservancy of Canada, trees can also be left on your lawn to help wildlife throughout the winter months.

“Those tree branches and the trunk will provide habitat for birds and other wildlife species over the winter,” Megan Quinn, the coordinator of conservation biology with the Nature Conservancy of Canada said.

Quinn said whatever is left over of the tree by the spring will continue to provide nutrients to the land.

“It will help to hold moisture in your soil, because essentially what you’re doing is you’re mimicking what happens when a tree dies in the forest,” Quinn said.