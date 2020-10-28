KITCHENER -- The cities of Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge are offering tips for families preparing for a safe and health Halloween this year.

Health officials say people should only go trick-or-treating with people in their immediate households and should wear face coverings rather than Halloween masks. People handing out candy are also encouraged to use tongs to minimize contact.

The City of Kitchener is hosting a Halloween Art Walk on Oct. 31 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. It starts at Gaukel Street between Joseph and Charles Streets. Participants can grab a map at the starting point and then head on a scavenger hunt through the city.

Cambridge has some activities for people celebrating Halloween at home, including colouring pages, ideas for a physically distanced online Halloween party and craft ideas from the Cambridge Centre for the Arts.

Officials in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge all say families should consider alternative activities like pumpkin carving, virtual costume parties, watching scary movies with their households and doing their own outdoor activities.

“I think we all can agree that Halloween is the kids’ holiday. Each year kids look forward to it, and it's important to find ways to celebrate it even kids can't participate in how it happens traditionally,” said Caron Irwin, a child development expert.

Having open and honest dialogue with your kids will help manage any disappointment and understand Halloween isn't cancelled.

“We've kind of just brought it into our everyday conversation about halloweens different, we're not sure if we can trick-or-treat but we will do something super fun that involves lots of candy,” said Julia Dunn, a parent and Waterloo resident.

“Work with your kids to come up with new and creative to celebrate the holiday, and you can get their input and get some of their ideas,” said Irwin.