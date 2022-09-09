How the Queen's visit impacted Brantford, Ont.

A day after her passing, people living in Brant County continue to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty visited Brantford twice during her reign, once in 1984 and again in 1997.

QUEEN VISITS BRANTFORD IN 1984

Walt Vogt was 29 years old when the Queen came to town in 1984. He said it was a day he’ll never forget.

“It was a can’t-miss. The crowd was incredible,” Vogt said. “It was very special to me to be there and to see her in person.”

Around 4,000 people greeted the British monarch at the Mohawk Chapel. The queen unveiled a plaque recognizing the property as a historic site.

Vogt said the visit made him appreciate the monarchy even more, making the Queen’s passing even more painful.

“It’s a tough loss. We knew it was going to happen, it was inevitable,” Vogt said. “It happened quickly. She’s going to be missed.”

The president of the local Optimist Club laid a bouquet near the peace garden at Mount Pleasant Nature Park in honour of the Queen. The garden was planted earlier this year to commemorate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

“This seemed very appropriate to do this,” Vogt said.

QUEEN RETURNS IN 1997

Her Majesty’s second visit to Brantford came in 1997.

She visited the Bell Homestead where Alexander Graham Bell first conceived the telephone.

Brian Wood is the curator of the Bell Homestead National Historic Site. He led the Queen’s tour through the property during her visit.

“It was surreal,” Wood admitted. “We were really busy for six months preparing for the royal visit. Learning all the protocols and everything, in terms of how to address the Queen.”

Wood said what he remembers most is Her Majesty’s kindness and sense of humour.

On Friday, the Bell Homestead lowered the Canadian flag at half-mast. More than a dozen people attended the ceremony to pay their respects.

“It’s a real sense of loss. This morning when we were here lowering the flag in her memory, it was very emotional,” Wood said.

The City of Brantford opened a book of condolence at the historic site, for visitors to write a personal message.

The book will be open to the public throughout the morning period. The day after the Queen’s funeral, the book with be sent to Buckingham Palace in London, England.