KITCHENER -- It might be the season of giving, but there are reports of cutting Christmas lights and stealing holiday displays in Waterloo Region.

A massive holiday bear was stolen right off Cathy Culp's Kitchener front lawn on Wednesday morning.

"He's about 10 feet tall and six or seven feet wide," she said.

The bear's arms also moved like it was giving a hug. Culp said it's sad to see the popular inflatable go missing.

"People walking by even take pictures with their kids right beside the bear," she said.

Her neighbour's security camera caught the theft.

"I think it's awful that somebody would do this," Culp said.

Dustin Hazell, who lives in Fergus, said someone cut the cord on some of his lights.

"All I can assume is that they grabbed the wire and they pulled an Exacto knife through the wire," Hazell said.

The cord has since been repaired and the lights are back on.

Someone also stole $4,000 worth of power cords from the Sparkles in the Park light display in Guelph, just days before it was set to open.

"We have been working at the park around the clock, setting up the lights and setting up the displays," said Tracey Curtis with the Guelph Rotary Club.

Curtis said the theft was especially upsetting because the event is all for a good cause.

"The event is 100 per cent of the proceeds going back to the community," she said.

The group is now starting with a deficit and will need to raise the money to cover the extra costs.

"This is not going to stop us," Curtis said. "The community needs Sparkle in the Park."

Security will start patrolling the grounds on Saturday, when the event officially begins.

Guelph police suggest investigating in security cameras and lights to deter would-be thieves.