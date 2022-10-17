How many advance ballots were cast in Waterloo region?

The advance polls in Waterloo region’s major metropolitan areas have closed.

Thousands of voters took advantage of the advance polls, casting their votes for who they want to represent them as mayor, council members, school board trustees and in some places, regional councillors.

Advance voter turnout varied across Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and Guelph with some municipalities reporting higher voter turnout compared to the 2018 municipal election.

In Cambridge, the city clerk reported the city saw over 1,200 curbside or walk-in advance voters during the advance voting period and received over 65,000 online votes so far.

The city said in 2018, 2,071 votes were cast at during the advance poll period. Compared to this same period, that’s down 42 per cent.

The City of Waterloo reported a total of 3,981 ballots cast during advance voting.

This is far more than the number of ballots cast in the 2018 municipal election advance polls when the city reported 2,539 ballots cast.

The City of Kitchener did not immediately reply to a request from CTV News Kitchener for the number of advance voters in this year’s election.

This story will be updated when those numbers are provided.

Wilmot Township said more than 2,500 votes have already been cast.

In the four townships, online and telephone voting remain open, and there are advance polls this week in North Dumfries and Wilmot.

In Waterloo region, some cities are keeping telephone and online voting open.

“There are two or three things that drive voter turnout at the municipal level, and one of them that I think we tend to forget about is that if there's actually a contest and in the case of Waterloo that's the role of the mayor - and I've found in a few other cases that when there's an election for mayor where there's no incumbent so there's really going to be a new incumbent, that can be a factor that gets people engaged,” said Robert Williams, professor emeritus of political science at the University Of Waterloo.

Williams said it is encouraging to see so many people already casting a ballot.

The City of Guelph said 7,362 ballots were cast in the advance polls.

“That number reflects votes cast by mail, by home vote or during advanced polls held October 8 to 10 and 14 to 16. We’re at a 6.96 per cent turnout so far,” a city official with the City of Guelph said in an email.

The city said in 2018 a total of 5,423 advance ballots were cast, representing a 6.02 per cent turnout.