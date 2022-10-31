How are local school boards handling the proposed CUPE walkout?
As a union representing tens of thousands of school support workers vows to hold a walkout, a number of school boards are implementing contingency plans ranging from a pivot to online learning to weathering the walkout.
On Monday, schools boards across the province sent out memos to families to provide updates on potential job action from Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) members who signalled their intention to stage a province-wide day of protest on Nov. 4.
Come Friday, about 55,000 of Ontario’s early childhood educators, educational assistants, administrative staff and custodians in the province’s English, French, and Catholic school boards are positioned to stage a one-day walkout if no collective agreement has been reached.
At this point, it remains unclear whether the planned job action will continue on Monday.
A number of local school boards, including Waterloo Region District School Board and Avon Maitland District School Board, do not have CUPE members and will therefore not see job action.
Below is how each school board is responding to the potential walkout, and what measures will be implemented at schools.
WATERLOO CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
With just over 1,200 staff represented by CUPE the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) said it will be closing schools on Nov. 4 if members participate in the walkout.
“Given such a large number of potentially absent staff, should a strike occur, it will not be possible to safely open and operate our schools,” a media release from the school board said. This decision to close our schools is in keeping with many other Catholic Boards across the province that have a large portion of their employee groups represented by CUPE."
The school board said the board will pivot to remote learning.
The board will be sending out surveys to find out with technology students will require for the switch.
“Devices will be provided to students who need them in advance of any school closure,” the board said.
WELLINGTON CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
If the one-day walkout goes ahead as planned, the Wellington Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) said it will go ahead with a regular school day on Nov. 4, including all before and after school programs.
Should the walkout persist into the following week, the school board has said it may be necessary to close schools.
“Should there be an ongoing withdrawal of services by CUPE staff beyond Friday, it may be necessary to close schools during the following week due to health and safety conditions in schools. We encourage parents to prepare for this possible outcome,” the school board said in a news release.
The school board said CUPE represents approximately 60 custodians and maintenance workers, who operate in all schools with the exception of four schools in Wellington County, St. Joseph, Fergus, St. Mary, Elora, St. Mary, Mount Forest and St. John, Arthur.
“If schools are required to close, instruction will be provided through remote, online learning until our schools are available to re-open. Schools will be in contact with families who may require devices this week and further information regarding online learning will be provided as necessary,” the news release said.
HURON-PERTH CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
Days ahead of the planned walkout, the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board said it is preparing contingency plans that hinge on the ability to staff schools in the absence of CUPE workers.
“Given ongoing staffing shortages, it may not be possible to keep schools open to students on Frida,” an update from the school board said.
The board added: “Parents are advised to plan for remote learning on Friday.”
UPPER GRAND DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
At the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB), roughly 240 members of CUPE represent custodial and maintenance staff, as well as adult ESL instructors.
The school board said 224 are permanent staff in the custodial and maintenance departments, while 18 are ESL instructors.
“Should there be a withdrawal of services by CUPE staff on Friday, we will do our best to keep UGDSB schools and programs open. Despite the efforts of UGDSB management and non-unionized staff this will become very difficult without our valued CUPE staff,” the school board said in an update.
Community Use of Schools permits at schools with CUPE staff will be cancelled, along with all adult ESL classes.
Before and after school programs will continue to operate.
The school board is asking the public to respect any picket lines or protests that may be held at UGDSB sites.
CONSEIL SCOLAIRE CATHOLIQUE MONAVENIR
On Monday night, a spokesperson from Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir shared a memo sent out to parents which said schools would close for the day.
“Despite the government's bill, the union has announced that it will hold a one-day, province-wide demonstration on Friday, November 4. CUPE staff are not expected to be at work this Friday,” the memo states. “If this is the case, Csc MonAvenir would be forced to restrict access to the school facilities in order to ensure the health, welfare and safety of our students and staff. Permits to use the premises would also have to be suspended.”
Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir has schools throughout south-central Ontario, including Kitchener-Waterloo.
There is also an elementary school in Halton Hills, Guelph and Brantford.
Additionally, before and after school care will not operate. The school board is encouraging parents to form contingency plans for childcare.
According to their website, there are three elementary schools in Waterloo region, and one secondary school.
GRAND ERIE DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
As of Monday, the Grand Erie District School Board has not publicly released a contingency plan should the walkout go ahead on Nov. 4.
Instead, the school board said in a letter sent out to students and families there could be “a possible withdrawal of services by education workers.”
“In Grand Erie, CUPE education workers make up 920 members of our staff including educational assistants, communicative disorder assistants, food technicians, clerical (school and central board staff), library technicians, information technology staff and custodial and maintenance staff,” the school board said in an update.
The school board said as the situation evolves it will provide further updates.
