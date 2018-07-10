

CTV Kitchener





The Kitchener Wilmot Hydro and the Kitchener Public Library have teamed up to make energy consciousness more accessible.

The library is signing out a plug-in energy device called a Tricklestar Energy Monitor.

The device allows families to see how much energy something uses, and teaches kids about energy conservation.

It can also tell you how much an appliance is costing you per hour, day and month, whether or not the device is on or just plugged in.

The device can be used with any standard outlet for small appliances.

Things like driers and stoves, which have different power sources, cannot use the device.

With hydro prices a source of discussion province-wide, the Tricklestar monitor can help save money, but for some people, the environmental responsibility is a factor, too.

“People use it to save money, but also people have a heightened sense of responsibility,” said Dale Dyce, manager of marketing and communications with the Kitchener Public Library.

With a Kitchener Public Library card, people can check out one of twelve units spread out across the five library locations around the city.