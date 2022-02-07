Housing market delaying major life milestones for some young Ontarians

A for sale sign outside a home indicates that it has sold for over the asking price, in Ottawa, on Monday, March 1, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Justin Tang) A for sale sign outside a home indicates that it has sold for over the asking price, in Ottawa, on Monday, March 1, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Justin Tang)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trucker convoy protests 'need to end' say feds, facing more calls to step up

The federal government is calling for the trucker convoy protests to end and are proposing to plan next steps in coordination with provincial and municipal governments, though as the demonstrations stretch into their second week in the nation's capital, calls continue for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's officials to do more to see the situation resolved.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver