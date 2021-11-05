House of Friendship shelter to temporarily close as cold weather sets in

Waterloo -

For the first time in its 82-year history, the House of Friendship shelter is set to temporarily close at the end of the month.

The shelter said it will halt operation on Nov. 30 after failing to find a new location to provide on-site medical services for its overcrowded occupants.

“House of Friendship’s former shelter building, a 12-bedroom house on Charles Street, is unfortunately not large enough to care for the nearly 100 participants the program is now supporting,” the shelter said in a news release.

House of Friendship said the closure will force a temporary layoff of staff.

The announcement comes days after a survey from Waterloo Region revealed that homelessness has dramatically increased over the past three years. As of September, 1,085 people were experiencing some form of homelessness in the region compared to 333 people in 2018.

Of the 1085 individuals, 673 considered themselves to be the ‘hidden homeless’ – those who live in emergency shelters such as the House of Friendship.

“1085 individuals or even 85 is simply unacceptable and we need to continue to work on a long term and permanent solution to solve this on a long-term basis,” Coun. Jim Erb, Chair of the Housing and Homelessness Steering Committee said Wednesday during a virtual media conference.

House of Friendship conducted an eight-month search for a new location after a fire forced the facility to relocate from the Inn of Waterloo in February.

Officials said they found a new location earlier this fall but needs more time to secure the property through the help of government funding.

“There is a lot of due diligence required to evaluate this important ask and unfortunately more time is needed that will result in the, hopefully temporary, closure,” the shelter said.

The shelter said it will continue to work with government partners to secure the funding to purchase a new shelter location in January with the hope of resuming operation and services in February.