

CTV Kitchener





A string of house fires in just over a week has put a strain on the fire department in Six Nations.

The emergency control group says they’re now gathering to see how this is impacting service and response time.

Officials are calling the five house fires in twice as many days an unprecedented situation.

A family of six was displaced after the most recent fire, which began in the middle of the night. The fire before that saw the home of a band council member destroyed and is being considered suspicious. It’s not the only one.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the ongoing protest demonstration occurring at the Six Nations Central Administration building, and its close proximity to Fire Station #1, the surrounding fire services are not comfortable sending firefighters here to staff Fire Station #1 in Ohsweken,” the fire department says in a press release.

“We as a fire service respect and understand their concerns, if the situation was reversed we would have the same concerns for our firefighters.”

The fire department held a press conference on Wednesday morning to discuss the impact the fires have had on services.

The fire chief says the service is in a state of exhaustion, without enough time for rest and recovery.

The department will continue to respond to emergencies but with a reduced crew—about four firefighters will respond as opposed to the normal response of 10 to 20 firefighters.

Mutual aid services will still be assisting in the event of an emergency, but officials say response time may be increased to 11 minutes or more by the time they get to an incident.