

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – One person has been sent to hospital following a house fire in Kitchener.

Regional police and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating.

Police say it happened on Briar Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

Neighbours say they saw smoke and flames coming from the windows. They also say it was shocking to see so much activity in a typically quiet area.

The person taken to hospital has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the fire damage inside is significant.

Officials are in the early stages of the investigation so there is no word yet on what started the fire.