A family wasn’t home when their house in Wilmot Township caught fire, but their pets were.

They returned to their Waldau Crescent residence early in the afternoon on Sunday to find that flames had broken out, resulting in the passing of the two animals.

Officials say they know the fire started in the kitchen and don’t believe it was suspicious, but are still unsure of how it happened.

“Everybody knows everybody and something like this is just devastating,” said Diane Golbeck, who lives across the street.

The fire sparked responses from stations in Baden, New Hamburg, and New Dundee.

“Firefighter safety is very important so we always respond with multiple stations,” said Wilmot Township fire chief Rod Lesson.

“Thank goodness we live in Wilmot Township,” said Golbeck.

Fire officials add that there is significant smoke and water damage inside the home, but they don’t have a dollar estimate yet.