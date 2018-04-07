

CTV Kitchener





Damage is estimated at $75,000 following a house fire in Kitchener’s north end.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home at Weber and Louisa streets around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

They arrived to find a lot of smoke inside the house, as well as a small fire which was extinguished. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been made public, but fire officials say police are taking the lead on the investigation, which suggests the possibility of criminal intent.

Three people who live in the building have been temporarily displaced.