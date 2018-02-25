

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





No one was hurt after a house fire broke out early Sunday morning in the town of Harriston.

Crews were called just after midnight to reports of a fire at a house on Elora Street.

Wellington county OPP along with the Minto fire department responded and was able to put out the fire.

Some of the windows are boarded up and smoke damage can be seen on the exterior of the house.

Elora Street was closed while crews fought the fire, it has since reopened. Police say that the fire is not suspicious.